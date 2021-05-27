‘Cutting’ Back

Barber Andy Biddle is getting ready to retire Friday, after 31 years of cutting hair in Crawfordsville. He began in 1971, but then left the profession to go to work for the Horner family in the automotive business. He returned a few years ago and has been working at Carpenter’s Barber Shop on South Boulevard. Biddle, who is also a city councilman, said he plans to travel, fish, stay healthy and enjoy his family. In this picture, Andy is giving a trim to Rex Henthorn. Over the years Andy has cut four generations of “Henthorn Hair.”