Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

A Trustworthy Name

By Charles Spurgeon
vcyamerica.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI will also leave in the midst of thee an afflicted and poor people, and they shall trust in the name of the Lord. (Zephaniah 3:12) When true religion is ready to die out among the wealthy it finds a home among the poor of this world, rich in faith. The Lord has even now His faithful remnant. Am I one of them?

www.vcyamerica.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#True Religion#Lust#Money#Untold Blessings#Spirit#Faithful Remnant#Men#Check
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
RelationshipsThe Jewish Press

A Change of Name

“I kind of changed her name when I was called up in shul this morning.”. This was how my husband greeted me as he came into the house on Shabbos morning after our oldest daughter was born. We had decided to name her Rivkah Gila – Rivkah from the parsha closest to when she was born and Gila after my grandmother.
ReligionJournal Review

The value of a name

John the Baptist was a man with a God-plan for his life. Before he was born, God had chosen him to announce the coming messiah — even his name. “But the angel of the Lord said unto him, Fear not Zacharais, for your prayer is heard; And your wife Elizabeth shall bear you a son, and you shall call his name John,” (John 1:13). He was unique from other people. He lived in the wilderness, ate locust and honey and dressed in rough clothing. He preached boldly a message of repentance and the coming of the Messiah. He humbly baptized Jesus and pointed Him out as “the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world,” (John 1:24).
ReligionThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

How the church should respond to Cancel Culture

The early church father Tertullian famously said, “The blood of the martyrs is the seed of the church.”. But the church in America has rarely faced such persecution. Christianity as expressed through the last 2,000 years looks far different than the Americanized Christianity of the last 200 years. American Christians...
Religionmereorthodoxy.com

Antisemitism, with Rabbi Dr. Ari Lamm

Rabbi Dr. Ari Lamm is the founder of The Joshua Project. He is one of the youngest leaders of a major Jewish organization in the U.S., serving as chief executive of Bnai Zion. Dr. Lamm joins the full cast of Mere Fidelity to discuss the recent resurgence of antisemitism in the world and how we can approach it from a Biblical perspective.
Maple Valley, WAVOICE of the Valley

Trusting God

A seagoing captain commanded a passenger ship that was sailing from Liverpool, England, to New York. His family was on board with him. One night when everyone was asleep, a squall unexpectedly swept over the waters and tossed the ship violently, awakening the passengers. They were all terribly afraid because of the storm. The captain’s little 8-year-old girl was also awakened. “What’s the matter?” cried the frightened child. Her mother told her that a sudden storm had struck the ship. “Is Father on deck?” she asked. “Yes, Father’s on deck.” Hearing these words, the little girl snuggled back into her bed and in a few moments was sound asleep. The winds still blew and the waves still rolled, but her fears were calmed because her father was at the helm.
ReligionHerald Ledger

Guess Who I am! (Matthew 16:13) — Part 2

When Jesus came into the coast of Caesarea Phillipi, He asked his disciples, saying, ‘Who do men say that I the son of man am?’ His disciples said, ‘Some say you are John the Baptist: some, Elias; and others Jeremias, or one of the prophets.’ Jesus said unto them, ‘But whom say you that I am?’ Simon Peter answered and said, ‘You are the Christ, the Son of the Living God.’ Jesus said, ‘Peter, you are blessed because my Father in heaven has revealed this unto you!’ Surely how blessed we each are as they Holy Spirit reveals God to us. Nothing associated with flesh and blood cannot do it, only the spiritual enlightenment of God. The Jesus of the New Testament is still the I Am of the Old Testament. Seven times He reveals Himself as the I Am. His writing in John 8:58 tells us about Himself in eternity past. He tells the Pharisees that, ‘Before Abraham was, I Am!
ReligionBaptist Standard

Joe Bailey: Entrance Talk

Baptists Preaching is a column from the Baptist Standard. It is not an effort to advance any one theology or style but to present what a collection of Baptists considers a word from God. Likewise, Baptists Preaching offers a repository of Baptist preaching for future study and research. To recommend a sermon to be featured in Baptists Preaching, please contact [email protected].
Religionbiblicalcounselingcoalition.org

Learning from the Wonderful Counselor, Part Three

The Gospel of John was written, “so that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that by believing you may have life in his name” (John 20:31, emphasis added). This is ultimately the goal of biblical counseling as well: that we may point and lead our counselees to faith in Christ so that He would free them from the guilt and power of their sin, comfort them in their suffering, and empower them to live life the way God intended (John 10:10). In Parts One and Two of this series, we explored counseling implications from the lives of Jesus (John 1:1-18) and John the Baptist (John 1:19-28). In Part Three, we look in John 1:29-34 to see what we can further learn from Jesus and John about the identity and role of biblical counselors, a profound biblical diagnostic, wise counseling goals, the supremacy of Jesus, and the power of the Holy Spirit to transform lives.
Wake Forest, NCsebts.edu

Meet the Provost: At the Office with Dr. Whitfield

Keith Whitfield’s office is filled with symbols of the journey that has brought him to Southeastern and the lessons he’s learned along the way. Whitfield also has a number of items in his office that remind him of the urgency of the Great Commission and the role he plays in leading others to see this urgency in the classroom and on the field. A carving from Israel of Jesus washing his disciples’ feet reminds Whitfield of servant leadership. Framed portraits of past theologians and preachers remind him of the importance to remain pastoral in his disposition. An hourglass that sits on his shelf reminds him of the urgency of the mission to reach all people with the gospel.
Religionlipscomb.edu

Summer Celebration 2021 set to serve, equip spiritual leaders

Following a year without it due to COVID health and safety protocols, Lipscomb's Summer Celebration is back with both virtual and in-person elements. Summer Celebration 2021 will take place throughout the months of June and July, centered on a pair of programs set to serve and equip spiritual leaders. "Out...
Religionlivinginthenews.com

Greg & Glenda Bostock in Concert at Cornerstone

Cornerstone Assembly is blessed to present Greg and Glenda Bostock on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at both our 10:30 am and 6:00 pm services! The Bostocks use a musical and visual presentation to deliver a message of hope through Jesus Christ! As songwriters, many of their songs have been used nationally and internationally touching people around the world! They built their incredible multi-media and video presentation of God’s amazing beauty to enhance their soul-stirring music. They also share true life stories that will encourage audiences of all ages, as they have done for nearly 40 years!
ReligionSan Saba News & Star

Doug’s Doorstep

Can you think of a time in your life when you felt compelled to run? You are going through an airport, and your plane is now boarding. You know that if you don’t hurry you will not be able to make this flight. Or, maybe you are out walking and in doing so you hear some growling, and then you see him. He is a huge dog that is coming toward you. He is nothing like the tame pet that lives at your home. You run and get to safety right before he gets to you. There may have been a lot of reasons that you have to move faster sometimes than others.
Religionchristianity.com

God’s Great Gift of Love - First15 - June 2

It’s vital to the Christian life that we as sons and daughters of the most high God allow our affections to be stirred by the loving, powerful nature of our heavenly Father. Too often we feel that God is distant or separated from us. Too often we allow misconceptions or lies to place a rift between us and experiencing God. It’s in reminding ourselves of God’s character that lies are broken and a pathway is laid for us to encounter his tangible love. Open your heart and mind and receive fresh revelation of the goodness of God this week. Allow your affections to be stirred and your heart to be filled with desire to seek the face of your heavenly Father.
Religionclearwatertribune.com

Peace Lutheran Church

“I’ve got good news and bad news. Which one do you want to hear first?”. When someone tells me that, I usually opt for the bad news first, in the hope that it might be sugar coated by the good news. In this verse from the first book of the New Testament, Jesus gives us all some bad news about ourselves. It centers on the word “righteousness.” Righteousness is the perfect keeping of God’s holy law. One single sin enters in, and you have unrighteousness across the board “For whoever shall keep the whole law, and yet stumble in one point, he is guilty of all. (James 2:10).
Religionelizabethton.com

Carnal things never fill the void in life

Dear. Rev. Graham: I’ve lived a great many years, but I’m still young enough to do something worthwhile. Why do I feel so useless? – W.U. Dear W.U.: Many people find themselves asking, “What’s the purpose in living?” When they realize that pleasure, money, happiness, security, or success leave them feeling empty, they begin searching for something more. Carnal things never fill the void in life. When people come to this realization, they understand that self-fulfillment is futile.
ReligionBrunswick News

The Bible is the very Word of God, written for mankind

I am a history major and a librarian and have read thousands of books. I love words. But I struggle to find any book that has all the answers to life. I have stayed away from religious books because they all contradict each other, don’t they?. — R.B. Dear R.B.:...
Religionbitchute.com

HolySpiritWind - Jeff Byerly

Original show link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaki921QMRs. Transcripts of messages that I shared during this show:. https://holyspiritwind.net/2016/11/you-are-now-in-the-beginning-of-the-great-deception/. https://holyspiritwind.net/2017/01/this-is-not-yet-the-strong-delusion-but-look-how-many-have-fallen-away-from-me/ Here is an example of a prayer that you can pray or you can pray to Jesus with whatever is on your heart in repentance to Him. Tell Him you need Him and you are...
Religionnevadaiowajournal.com

The Methodist Church divides

It was a pivotal moment in my life and I wasn’t even a part of it. It seems like another lifetime. I was the lay pastor of a small Methodist church in the middle of nowhere. A wonderful little place filled with wonderful people. Every year in order to continue,...
Religiondiscipleship.org

Once You Have Been Given a Gift, It Belongs To You

John Newton was in trouble. The battering waves and violent winds beat against the bow of his ship to the point that all hope was lost. In utter despair, John cried out, “Lord, have mercy on us!” Reflecting back, those words were the turning point for this wayward man. John...
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

What greater purpose is there in life?

Jesus means a lot of different things to many people. There is one thing that he always will be and Colossians 1:18 makes it clear that, “He is the head of the body, the church. He is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead, that in all things He might have the preeminence.”