A Trustworthy Name

When Jesus came into the coast of Caesarea Phillipi, He asked his disciples, saying, ‘Who do men say that I the son of man am?’ His disciples said, ‘Some say you are John the Baptist: some, Elias; and others Jeremias, or one of the prophets.’ Jesus said unto them, ‘But whom say you that I am?’ Simon Peter answered and said, ‘You are the Christ, the Son of the Living God.’ Jesus said, ‘Peter, you are blessed because my Father in heaven has revealed this unto you!’ Surely how blessed we each are as they Holy Spirit reveals God to us. Nothing associated with flesh and blood cannot do it, only the spiritual enlightenment of God. The Jesus of the New Testament is still the I Am of the Old Testament. Seven times He reveals Himself as the I Am. His writing in John 8:58 tells us about Himself in eternity past. He tells the Pharisees that, ‘Before Abraham was, I Am!