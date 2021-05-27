Cancel
Topeka, KS

Thursday forecast: Scattered showers/storms

By Doug Meyers
WIBW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Storms are expected to redevelop this afternoon where the higher potential of severe weather will occur southeast of the turnpike but especially southeast of I-35. Overall flooding is the primary concern but all hazards are possible. By sunset the risk moves south of the WIBW viewing area giving way to a couple dry days ahead.

