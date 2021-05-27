Cancel
Pepsi Discovers Its Logo On Packaging Of Fast-Food Chains Claimed By Coke

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 22 days ago

Pepsi is too self-assured to be sneaky as it poaches Coca-Cola’s fast-food partners in zippy new advertisements. The humorous campaign depicts three familiar food mascots with Pepsi and burgers in hand, because “burgers go better with Pepsi.”. While the faces of the characters are cut off, their vibrant outfits and...

designtaxi.com
Food & DrinksQSR Web

Burger King, Popeyes parent names directors

Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International Inc. — parent company of the Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Horton's brands — today announced results of a vote June 16 of its directors, with 87% of all eligible votes represented, according to a release. RBI's proxy circular provided for 12 nominees to its board,...
Food SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Burger King addresses use of toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in food packaging

Burger King is working toward replacing its “toxic” food packaging with a more environmentally friendly alternative, according to the chain’s top executive.In an announcement on Wednesday, Jose Cils said Burger King was working to find alternatives for its leak-proof packaging, which critics argue is “toxic”. Burger King and other chains have been accused of damaging the environment with its packaging because PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are “forever chemicals” that cannot degrade in the environment, thereby polluting water, soil and air.Studies also indicate that consumers of fast food and other products containing PFAS are at risk of cancer, thyroid...
Food & Drinkslumberjocks.com

FAST FOOD PLATES II

Another set of slightly different fast food plates. Dimensions 30×21x2cm, walnut. Two longer sides follow shape of natural walnut board and two shorter sides were cut on curved shape. Along short sides I cut handle grooves on router table…they are all different lenght, according to dark part of the wood. Small hole is 6cm diameter, 15mm deep. I made it with handrouter and another template board where I cut 6cm hole. Finish wood oil.
Nevada Stateverdictfoodservice.com

Fast-food restaurant chain PowerSoul Café to open in Nevada

Nevada-based entrepreneur and former area developer for Atlanta-based Topical Smoothie Café Dina Mitchell is set to open a new restaurant chain named PowerSoul Café. It is expected to be the world’s first 100% gluten-free fast-food restaurant chain. Beginning with Nevada, Mitchell plans to open approximately 159 PowerSoul Café locations. Each...
Posted by
Mashed

The '80s Burger King Sliders You Forgot Existed

Fast food restaurants all have their signature items. At Burger King, it's the Whopper. McDonald's has the Big Mac. But these chains don't rest on the laurels of their success with these hit hamburgers. All the major fast food establishments continually introduce new menu items to satisfy customer demand and hopefully boost sales. Even the Whopper wasn't on the original Burger King menu, in 1954 (via Reference for Business). BK's founders came up with the Whopper three years later, when they discovered that a small restaurant in the same neighborhood as a Burger King in Gainesville, Florida was doing better business with a bigger burger (via The Gainesville Sun).
Posted by
Outsider.com

McDonald’s ‘Secret Menu’ Items Revealed by TikTok User

Fun fact: McDonald’s apparently has sheet cakes. A TikTok user exposed the fast-food company’s “secret menu” recently, which revealed that McDonald’s cakes are actually available for purchase. The TikTok user, screen name “kayrocks93,” shared the clip of them eating a McDonald’s sheet cake. The voiceover asks, “Did you know McDonald’s...
Texas StatePosted by
EatThis

This Major Fast-Food Chain Is Finally Coming to Texas

Texans may be all about their Chick-fil-A's sandwiches and Raising Cane's chicken fingers, but another major chicken chain will soon become competition as it breaks ground in the Lone Star State. The Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas will be welcoming more than 25 new Bojangles restaurants in 2022, marking the chicken-and-biscuit chain's inaugural appearance in the southern state.
Cell Phonesnfcw.com

Coca-Cola gives away mobile wallet credits for ‘free Cokes’ in US restaurants

Consumers in the US can now receive a US$2.50 credit to their mobile wallet that they can use to buy a Coca-Cola beverage at any restaurant that accepts card payments. The drinks giant is issuing the giveaway in the form of Mastercard mobile wallet credits to encourage consumers to support local restaurants as the Covid pandemic continues to affect the restaurant industry, according to a report in Food and Wine magazine.
Food & Drinksmarketingdive.com

Wendy's expands 'Rick and Morty' collab with pop-up diner, custom Coke flavors

Wendy's is expanding its partnership with Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty" ahead of the show's fifth season, which premieres on June 20, per a press release. The effort includes two show-themed mixes available at Coca-Cola Freestyle machines at Wendy's locations (from June 16 to Aug. 22), free delivery via the Wendy's app (June 17 to July 1) and a restaurant pop-up that will convert a Los Angeles-area Wendy's into Morty's (June 18-20).
Restaurantsbarrheadnews.com

McDonald's is dropping 5 popular items from the menu

Fast food fans are being warned over changes being made the McDonald’s menu from today. The global burger chain will be axing five popular products from today in stores across the UK in what will be blow for fans. The fast food restaurant is known for frequently changing it’s menu...
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
EatThis

This Fast-Growing Grilled Cheese Chain Is Expanding by 25%

Just about everybody loves a grilled cheese sandwich, and one particular restaurant chain has made grilled cheese a next-level experience. Now, that brand—a Midwest franchise that's been featured on Shark Tank—is about to take their latest, greatest "melt concept" wider to increase their nationwide footprint by a quarter. If this...
Celebritiesmashed.com

The Fast Food Rule Khloé Kardashian Swears By

The Kardashian family have become household names over the years thanks to the popularity of their reality show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which in total has run 20 seasons (the family is currently wrapping up the final episodes). The E! Network show highlighted each of the siblings' relationships, lifestyles, and children, and also spend a good deal of time on the Kardashians' dietary habits.
Restaurants101wkqx.com

What’s the best Midwest fast food chain?

Sure, the West Coast has beaches and sunshine, and the East Coast has…..The Statue of Liberty I guess? But the Midwest has something that can never ever be topped, butter burgers. Thats right, you can say whatever you want about our area being flyover territory but there is absolutely no denying how good our fast food chains are. From Culver’s to Portillo’s, the Midwest is home to some of the best quick and delicious food on the planet. Seriously, I lived on the west coast for almost 20 years and I can’t even name how many times I made friends over discussions on Culver’s, Harold’s, and Portillo’s….its a small miracle im not 700 lbs. THRILLIST posted their list of Midwest fast food chains that everyone needs to try, check it out and make sure to let us know what fast food chain you rank as #1..unless you think Skyline Chili is the best, because GROSS.
Food & Drinksthewealthrace.com

What the Fast Food Industry Should Be Serving Up

In terms of information in regards to the quick meals business, there are such a lot of combined messages on the market. Some sources have a good time on-line ordering skyrocketing, alongside demand for plant-based options. In January, for instance, Deliveroo mentioned its vegan orders elevated by 163% in comparison with final 12 months.