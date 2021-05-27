Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Melbourne, Australia, set for 4th lockdown as cluster grows

By ROD McGUIRK
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0tNQ_0aD17W0g00

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s second-largest city was set to enter its fourth lockdown Thursday as concern grew over the rapid spread of infections from a coronavirus variant.

The seven-day lockdown for Melbourne and the rest of Victoria state comes after a new cluster in the city rose to 26 infections, including a person who was in intensive care. Another 10,000 people have had some degree of contact with those already infected.

“Unless something changes, this will be increasingly uncontrollable,” Victoria Acting Premier James Merlino said.

The federal government declared Melbourne a hot spot, which entitles the city to additional federal resources. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 218 military personnel were in Victoria helping in pandemic operations and more would be sent if Merlino asked.

Additional vaccine doses were also being sent to Victoria. Only 3.9 million vaccines doses have been administered among Australia’s population of 26 million.

Health Minister Greg Hunt described the lockdown, which begins at midnight, as “highly regrettable, but necessary restrictions under the current circumstances.”

People will only be able to leave home to shop for food and essential items, provide or receive care, exercise, work or study if they are unable to do so from home, and to get vaccinated. Masks will be compulsory indoors and outdoors.

Cafes and restaurants will only be able to offer takeout and schools will close. Professional sports events in Melbourne will continue, but without crowds.

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said the variant was the same one identified in India and designated by the World Health Organization as a variant of concern. It was more transmissible than some variants.

The states of Western Australia and South Australia are restricting travel from Victoria and New Zealand has halted quarantine-free travel to Melbourne.

The new Melbourne cluster was found after a traveler from India became infected while in hotel quarantine in South Australia state earlier this month. The traveler was not diagnosed until he returned home from Adelaide to Melbourne.

The city of 5 million people became Australia’s worst hot spot last year. Infections peaked at 725 new cases in a single day in August at a time when community spread had been virtually eliminated elsewhere in the country.

That lockdown lasted for 111 days. A third lockdown that lasted for five days in February was triggered by a cluster of 13 cases linked to hotel quarantine near Melbourne Airport.

Victoria accounts for 820 of Australia’s 910 coronavirus deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
James Merlino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Australia#Melbourne Airport#Ap#Associated Press#South Australia State#Canberra#Adelaide#Hotel Quarantine#Victoria State#August#Rose#February#Community Spread#Intensive Care#Pandemic Operations#Vaccine Doses#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Millions in Australia's second city ordered into snap Covid lockdown

Five million people in Melbourne were ordered into a snap week-long lockdown Thursday, with officials blaming Australia's sluggish vaccine rollout and hotel quarantine failures for yet another virus outbreak in the country's second-biggest city. Facing a cluster of 26 cases linked to the "highly infectious" Indian strain of Covid-19, authorities issued stay-at-home orders for Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state from midnight. It is the fourth time Melbourne has been plunged into lockdown since the pandemic began, including nearly four months of harsh restrictions last year. The cluster is believed to have begun with a traveller who returned to Australia from overseas despite a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Grocery & Supermaketwhbl.com

Australia’s MCG stadium named COVID hotspot as cluster grows

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The Australian state of Victoria added the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to a growing list of coronavirus hotspots and ordered thousands of football fans to self-isolate as it reported six new locally acquired cases on Wednesday. An infected person was among about 23,400 people who attended an...
Public HealthBBC

Melbourne lockdown: Fears over outbreak sparks restrictions

Australia's second most populous state Victoria will enter a seven-day lockdown to counter a fast-spreading outbreak in its capital, Melbourne. The lockdown will begin at midnight on Thursday (14:00 GMT). Authorities have so far found 26 cases, and identified 150 sites where people may have been exposed to the virus.
Public Healththewestsidegazette.com

Thousands Vaccinated Across Australia’s Northern Territory

MELBOURNE, Australia — More than 10,000 people in Australia’s Northern Territory are now fully inoculated against coronavirus, with more than 42,000 vaccine doses administered. The rollout is tracking well, with the first jab given to about one in six Territorians over the age of 16, Health Minister Natasha Fyles says.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Melbourne lockdown leaves Supercars teams in limbo

The state will kick off a seven-day lockdown at midnight tonight as Melbourne battles a fresh COVID-19 outbreak. A cluster first linked to a leak in the hotel quarantine system in neighbouring South Australia has now spread to 26 positive cases, while thousands of people have been identified as close contacts.
Public Healthinvesting.com

Melbourne’s Covid Cluster Triggers Restrictions on Gatherings

(Bloomberg) -- Gathering restrictions will be imposed in Melbourne as authorities race to clamp down a small cluster of Covid-19 cases in Australia’s second-most-populous city. Private gatherings in homes will be limited to five visitors per day from 6 p.m. Melbourne time on Tuesday, while public gatherings will be restricted...
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: Melbourne pandemic lockdown extended to 2nd week

MELBOURNE, Australia — A pandemic lockdown in Australia’s second largest city will be extended for a second week due to concerns over a growing cluster of coronavirus infections. Victoria state acting Premier James Merlino on Wednesday confirmed that Melbourne will remain in lockdown for seven more days from Friday, but...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Families who refuse to quarantine after trips to India are blamed for Covid surge in Bolton - mainly in overcrowded areas where 'up to eight people live in two-bed homes'

When Mohammed Khan’s small travel agency in Bolton began receiving calls from India and Pakistan from people desperate to fly home in early April, he realised something was badly wrong. About 1,500 residents of the Lancashire town are thought to have travelled to South Asia in February and March after...
Public Healthfroggyweb.com

COVID-19 cases in Australia’s Victoria fall on first day of lockdown

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria state reported four new locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Friday, the first day of a one-week hard lockdown imposed to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak in state capital Melbourne. Victoria, Australia’s second most populous state, entered into the lockdown on Thursday night, due to run...
Australiarebelnews.com

Protesters in Melbourne say they will NOT comply with the FOURTH lockdown

At 11.59 pm last night, Victoria was plunged into its fourth statewide lockdown. At this stage, the lockdown is for seven days. Hours before the lockdown began, hundreds of protesters gathered outside Flinders St station and marched to the state Parliament. Police allowed the protest to happen even though public...
Worldsimpleflying.com

Mass Cancelations At Melbourne Airport As City Goes Into Lockdown

A snap seven-day lockdown and sudden internal border closures have seen scores of flights in and out of Melbourne canceled and the travel plans of thousands thrown into chaos. The arrivals and departures board at Melbourne Airport is awash with cancelations, with 186 flights canceled on Friday alone. Fast-moving series...