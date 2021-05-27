Cancel
Nokia C20 Plus appears on Geekbench with the same chipset, more RAM

 7 days ago

Mike, 27 May 2021Nokia doesn't manufacture mobile phones anymore..HMD does. Nokia has 10% stake in HMD. Nokia is still making phones but for companies and Hmd Is making phones for customers. I hope Nokia will be using meego os or sailfish os. Rating0 |. S992486. Stop spreading lies. Only Note...

Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Geekbench listing reveals Snapdragon 888 processor and series RAM downgrade

The Galaxy S21 FE smartphone from Samsung was always going to turn up with either an Exynos 2100 chip or Snapdragon 888 processor, and it appears it is the latter that has been chosen to power the South Korean company’s upcoming Fan Edition smartphone. A Geekbench record for a device with the model number “SM-G990B”, which has already been associated with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, includes CPU information and cluster information that correlates to the specs of the Snapdragon 888.
Cell Phonesmobileworldlive.com

Qualcomm readies latest Snapdragon chipset

Qualcomm kicked off its annual 5G Summit by revealing its latest chipset for high-end smartphones, the Snapdragon 778G 5G mobile platform, set to be used by device makers Honor, iQOO, Motorola, Oppo, Realme, and Xiaomi. The company claims the Snapdragon 778G 5G mobile platform offers enhanced photography and mobile gaming...
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

The Google Pixel 4, Nokia 5.4 and more devices are on sale

We keep on getting some amazing savings on some of the best products on the market. You can currently get your hands on a new Google Pixel 4 for just $499 at B&H.com. This unlocked smartphone comes with 128GB storage space, 6GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a 5.76-inch OLED display, and more on its Oh So Orange color variant. Now, if you’re looking for an amazing deal to get a new phone, you can also grab a new Nokia 5.4 for just $180 after receiving a $70 discount. This device comes with a quad-camera setup featuring a primary 48MP sensor, 128GB storage, and 4GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 powering the show. However, this is a today-only deal, so hurry.
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Galaxy S21 FE Shows Up on Geekbench with Snapdragon 888 and 6GB RAM

At this point, the rumors for the Galaxy S21 FE are pointing towards an August release date, alongside the foldable devices that are also going to be launched at the same event. We have heard quite a lot about the phone, and barely anything is a surprise at this point. However, Galaxy S21 FE has appeared on Geekbench now, and we now have confirmation on some of the specs.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Nokia C20 Plus and C30 might have 5,000 mAh and 6,000 mAh batteries, respectively

I am happy for you, and if you like Nokia then all the more power to you. But your argument is... Once there was hope, that with return of Nokia, HMD will design good looking phones, with distinct designs, like Nokia used to with their Lumia series(aside from few last boring designs when they were already under Microsoft) with goold specs like polarized AMOLED screens and decent cameras(LOVED design, display, camera quality for the price on my Lumia 735!), but no, they produce these “brick-a-like” phones that god know who on earth buys? All software update promises aside, they are overpriced for their specs, materials used and ugly thick lip under the screen. Who would have thought, that Chinese OEMs one day will make better specced and looking phones with better cameras for the money(Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi etc)?!
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Google Pixel 6 appears in new renders, more specs revealed

Fingerprint sensor are old and slow? Hah, no chance! Fingerprint scanning is much more reliabl... Not always the case. Some phones with physical ones still have a delay to waking up the screen after scanning. Rating0 |. S38822071. KZK. I do not think google would spend money on custom sensor....
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

iQOO Neo5 Life appears on Geekbench ahead of announcement

Based on previous rumors, the Neo5 Life will bring a 6.57-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution an... The technology is there. It was developed by a Chinese company a couple of years ago. However, it hasn't been implemented in any commercially sold phone yet so either it's too expensive or just doesn't work very well.
Technologytechnave.com

Samsung Galaxy M22 spotted on Geekbench with Helio G80 chipset

Last year, Samsung had launched the Galaxy M21 and there's a rumour that mentioned the Galaxy M22 might be the successor. Here, we found the device (SM-M225FV) appeared on Geekbench and it will sport a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and runs Android 11. On the other hand,...
Cell Phonestechnave.com

Leak suggests that the Nokia C20 Plus will come equipped with 3GB of RAM

It seems that details regarding the Nokia C20 Plus might have been spotted on Geekbench, hinting that the smartphone will most likely come equipped with at least 3GB of RAM and it’ll come with Android 11 OS pre-installed. While not much is known in regards to the Malaysia release date, it does give us a better idea of what to expect when it is available in the local market.
Technologymobilesyrup.com

Possible Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chip appears in GeekBench listing

Qualcomm may be working on a Snapdragon 888+ system-on-a-chip (SoC) and it may have leaked courtesy of a GeekBench test. Spotted by GSM Arena, a GeekBench score listing for ‘Qualcomm Lahaina for arm64’ lists the performance and some specifications for an unknown Qualcomm SoC. Given the timing of the listing, GSM Arena suggests it could be a Snapdragon 888+.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Nokia Mobile to launch Nokia Solo Bud+

Nokia seems to be planning a new Bluetooth earpiece launch, as images coupled with a new FCC certification have recently revealed. The earpiece will cater to business-oriented customers rather than for leisure, by the looks of the bulky, singular earpiece. Visually, Nokia is sticking to the classic old-style business look,...
Cell Phonestechnootips.com

How to Record Phone Calls on Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung is a well-known brand in the mobile market and they also released the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S9 in 2016, 2017, and 2018. But you may be surprised that none of the phones has an inbuilt call recorder feature. Some people prefer recording while making or receiving phone calls. It is also beneficial for you to record if you short memory and easily forget things. If you looked at other Android phones that are released in recent times, have a call recorder built-in that can be enabled within the call options. Don’t panic if you don’t have this option in your Samsung phone because here I will guide you step by step: How to Record Phone Calls on Samsung Galaxy S7, S8, S8+, S9, and S9+.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

OnePlus Nord CE 5G RAM, storage, and color revealed by Amazon

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been confirmed to be the next OnePlus smartphone. This handset is set to launch on June 10. Apart from leaks, even the brand itself has been teasing the device ahead of its release. Now, Amazon India has accidentally (read intentionally) revealed two key features of this upcoming phone.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Nokia C20 Plus key specs leaked ahead of official reveal

Although IFA 2021 has been canceled due to health uncertainties, companies that usually attend the tech event will still unveil new products in the second half of the year. While Samsung is expected to introduce new flagships in August, HMD Global, the company behind the Nokia brand, might announce new smartphones even earlier.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

ZTE Blade 11 Prime review: Good phone, cheap processor

ZTE is no stranger to the budget market. They offer a huge variety of cheaper phones, including lots of prepaid options in the US. With the ZTE Blade 11 Prime, they’re aiming to deliver one of their best budget-friendly phones yet by including some features that you really don’t see in this price range. Can they pull it off? Let’s find out.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

OnePlus Nord CE 5G leaked with 8GB of RAM and 128GB ROM

There are plenty of rumours about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G before it is launched. Here, we found another leak that the device might come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. According to the leak, the device also may feature a colour variant which is Charcoal Ink....