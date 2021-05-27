Nokia C20 Plus appears on Geekbench with the same chipset, more RAM

I am happy for you, and if you like Nokia then all the more power to you. But your argument is... Once there was hope, that with return of Nokia, HMD will design good looking phones, with distinct designs, like Nokia used to with their Lumia series(aside from few last boring designs when they were already under Microsoft) with goold specs like polarized AMOLED screens and decent cameras(LOVED design, display, camera quality for the price on my Lumia 735!), but no, they produce these “brick-a-like” phones that god know who on earth buys? All software update promises aside, they are overpriced for their specs, materials used and ugly thick lip under the screen. Who would have thought, that Chinese OEMs one day will make better specced and looking phones with better cameras for the money(Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi etc)?!