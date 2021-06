We kicked off the Mobile Gadgeteer blog in 2006 (see that first introductory post) and have seen an incredible evolution in mobile technology -- starting from the days when Nokia and RIM phones were in every pocket, UMPCs launched to bring a full computing experience to portable devices, Microsoft SPOT watches were on the wrist, and Microsoft released its iPod challenger with the Zune. Many companies came and went through the years -- with some products being released way before their time, and with their potential being realized years after their demise.