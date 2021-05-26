Former Golden Falcon Grateful For Continued Chance With Mets Organization
For more than 18 months, not much happened in the professional baseball career of L.T. Struble. April and May of 2021, however, have made up for lost time. Struble, a native of Hammonton, N.J., and 2019 graduate of Felician University, was drafted by the New York Mets out of Felician in the 29th round of that year’s Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. He was assigned to the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League, but injuries limited him to 18 games and a .231 batting average. That was only the beginning of the uncertainty, however.felician.edu