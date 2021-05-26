Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Former Golden Falcon Grateful For Continued Chance With Mets Organization

felician.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 18 months, not much happened in the professional baseball career of L.T. Struble. April and May of 2021, however, have made up for lost time. Struble, a native of Hammonton, N.J., and 2019 graduate of Felician University, was drafted by the New York Mets out of Felician in the 29th round of that year’s Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. He was assigned to the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League, but injuries limited him to 18 games and a .231 batting average. That was only the beginning of the uncertainty, however.

felician.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Player#College Baseball#Professional Baseball#Batting Average#Lost Time#Felician University#The New York Mets#Gulf Coast League#Njcaa#All American#Camden County College#Brooklyn Cyclones#Hammonton#Spring Training#On Base Percentage#Career Stolen Bases#Game Changing Speed#N J#St Lucie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Michael Conforto (hamstring) likely landing on Mets IL

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a hamstring injury. Conforto exited Sunday's game early after pulling up lame running to first base in the first inning. The Mets are expected to make the move official after Conforto undergoes an MRI on Monday. Prospect outfielder Khalil Lee has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Conforto on the active roster.
MLBAsbury Park Press

NY Mets, Atlanta Braves announce Monday night lineups

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves open a three-game series down in Georgia on Monday Night. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. at Truist Park. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York and ESPN Nationally. Mets:Pitching matchups, injury updates vs. Braves. Sports Betting:New York Mets at Atlanta...
MLBTaunton Gazette

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (18-16) and Atlanta Braves (19-21) open a three-game series Monday at Truist Park. First pitch for the season's first meeting between the NL East rivals is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (on ESPN). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets hoping for better results as they take on Braves

The New York Mets (18-16) will try to maintain their slim hold of first place as they take on the reigning National League East champion Atlanta Braves (19-21). The Mets lost seven of the ten games they played with the Braves last year, and have not put together a winning season against their rivals since the 2017 campaign—go figure—when they won 12 of 19 against Atlanta.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Orlando Calixte: Joins Mets organization

The Mets assigned Calixte to Triple-A Syracuse after purchasing his contract from the York Revolution of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The 29-year-old Calixte will help restore some depth at the Triple-A level in the wake of the affiliate sending multiple players to the big leagues in recent days while the Mets have contended with numerous injuries in the infield and outfield. Calixte previously saw limited action with the big leagues in 2015 and 2017, playing in two games for the Royals and in 29 games for the Giants in those respective seasons.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Report: Mets to put Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil on IL

The Mets are set to add outfielder Michael Conforto and infielder Jeff McNeil to the 10-day injured list with hamstring injuries, the New York Daily News reported Monday. Both players left Sunday's game with the injuries, Conforto (right hamstring) in the first inning and McNeil (left) in the second. McNeil missed games last week with cramping issues.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Mets place Conforto, McNeil on IL with hamstring injuries

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets’ depth is being tested after outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil were placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday with hamstring injuries. Conforto strained his right hamstring and McNeil strained his left in Sunday’s 7-1 loss at Tampa Bay. “We’re...
MLBatlantanews.net

Mets hope to avoid more injuries as Braves series continues

Injuries continue to pile up for the New York Mets, who play the Braves in the second game of a three-game series in Atlanta on Tuesday. On Monday, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker was removed after experiencing tightness in his left side after throwing three scoreless innings, and right fielder Kevin Pillar was hit in the face by a 94 mph fastball in a ghastly accident that left the stadium in silence.
MLBNewsday

Mets' Noah Syndergaard, Seth Lugo to begin rehab assignments

ATLANTA — Ravaged by injuries, the Mets did reveal one positive and significant health-related update on Wednesday: Noah Syndergaard will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Low-A St. Lucie on Wednesday. That will be his first game in 14 months. He had Tommy John surgery in March 2020. The Mets have...
MLBNew York Post

Taijuan Walker exits early vs. Braves as Mets’ injury insanity continues

The Mets’ mounting injury problems took yet another gut punch Monday night. Taijuan Walker threw three scoreless innings against the Braves in Atlanta, then exited the game with “left side tightness,” the team said. He was replaced by Sean Reid-Foley to begin the fourth inning. Walker had appeared to be...
MLBnumberfire.com

James McCann joining Mets' bench Monday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup in Monday's series opener against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Tomas Nido will catch Taijuan Walker and hit seventh. McCann appears to be getting a routine breather. numberFire’s models project Nido for 11.3 FanDuel points and...
MLBchatsports.com

Banged-Up Mets’ Offensive Struggles Continue In Loss To Rockies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Austin Gomber pitched two-hit ball through eight innings, Ryan McMahon and Elias Díaz hit second-inning home runs off David Peterson and the Colorado Rockies beat the banged-up New York Mets 3-2 Monday night for just their third win in 20 road games this year. Garrett Hampson...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Series Preview: Mets Continue Road Trip With Three Games In Miami

The New York Mets (20-17, first place in the National League’s eastern division) continue their nine-game road trip with three games against manager Don Mattingly‘s Miami Marlins (20-23, fourth place in the National League’s eastern division). The Mets are coming from Atlanta, where they took two of three from the...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Mets continue to display resiliency: ‘proud of the group’

MIAMI — Every 2021 Mets day feels like its own season, replete with surprises and standouts and trauma and triumphs. How is it that this drama-addled franchise has become more of a soap opera since its sale to Steve Cohen?. Friday turned out to be a particularly amazing season. Hours...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves and Mets set to square off for first time in 2021

After picking up a series in Milwaukee over the weekend, the Braves are returning home for a week-long homestand. They’ll be kicking off seven straight days of baseball in Cobb County with their first series of the season against the New York Mets. While the Mets may getting off to...