Former Golden Falcon Grateful For Continued Chance With Mets Organization

The Mets assigned Calixte to Triple-A Syracuse after purchasing his contract from the York Revolution of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The 29-year-old Calixte will help restore some depth at the Triple-A level in the wake of the affiliate sending multiple players to the big leagues in recent days while the Mets have contended with numerous injuries in the infield and outfield. Calixte previously saw limited action with the big leagues in 2015 and 2017, playing in two games for the Royals and in 29 games for the Giants in those respective seasons.