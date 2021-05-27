Amazon announces it has agreed to purchase MGM for $8.75 billion

Pilarius, 2 hours agoNow give us a new Stargate series, please. :)I would wait with it for dew more years. Seems like it will take still a lot more time before all this woke on everything will pass in western media with all there tokenism and everything right now. Where best actor for the part wont get the job and best writer for the job wont get the job cause they need to present all of the mental disorder people and all the skin colors and make women be more capable over man in everything. Even in heavy lifting jobs.