Amazon announces it has agreed to purchase MGM for $8.75 billion

 6 days ago

Pilarius, 2 hours agoNow give us a new Stargate series, please. :)I would wait with it for dew more years. Seems like it will take still a lot more time before all this woke on everything will pass in western media with all there tokenism and everything right now. Where best actor for the part wont get the job and best writer for the job wont get the job cause they need to present all of the mental disorder people and all the skin colors and make women be more capable over man in everything. Even in heavy lifting jobs.

BusinessMovieWeb

Warner Bros. and Discovery Share New Company Name and Logo Following Merger

If you've been following entertainment news these past few weeks, you'll know that Discovery and WarnerMedia recently announced a blockbuster merger that will further reshape the entertainment landscape. Now, the two companies have announced the name of the future company that will come about as a result of the merger; Warner Bros. Discovery. Additionally, the new logo for the company, along with a tagline, have been revealed as well.
BusinessEngadget

The Morning After: Amazon is buying MGM for $8.45 billion

The good news about streaming platforms is that there’s always something to watch, but the flip side of supercharged release schedules is that there’s almost too much to choose from. It seems like I spend more time trying to find something to watch than actually watching anything, and obviously Netflix sees all that flipping back and forth between apps as a weakness its competitors can exploit.
TV Showsvitalthrills.com

It’s Official: Amazon to Acquire MGM for $8.45 Billion

Amazon and MGM today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing TV show programming.
TV Showsreviewgeek.com

Amazon Steps through the Stargate with MGM Purchase

If you want to run a successful streaming service, you have to gobble up old movie studios and their collection of IP. Amazon announced that it is buying MGM for $8.45 billion, securing the rights to James Bond, Robocop, Stargate, Rocky, The Pink Panther and thousands of other titles. MGM...
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

Amazon Purchase Latest Twist In MGM Saga

From "Gone With the Wind" to "Ben-Hur" to James Bond, the iconic MGM movie studio, symbolized by its roaring lion, has a storied history worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster. In the latest chapter in the up-and-down saga of the nearly century-old company, MGM is being bought by online shopping giant Amazon for $8.45 billion.
Businessthestreamable.com

BREAKING - Amazon Acquires MGM for $8.45 Billion

Amazon and MGM on Wednesday morning announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing...
Businessepicstream.com

Amazon Absorbs MGM Studios For $8.5 Billion

Amazon officially buys Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) Studios. The merger agreement is finalized as the two signed a merger agreement. Amazon will be absorbing MGM Studio worth $8.45 billion. MGM Chairman of the Board of Directors Kelvin Ulrich stated that it is an honor to have taken part in the...
BusinessCollider

Discovery-WarnerMedia Venture Rebrands as Warner Bros. Discovery

The Discovery-WarnerMedia venture that is set to shake up the industry has chosen a new, unifying title to symbolize the merger between the entertainment giants: Warner Bros. Discovery. The mega-deal, which sees AT&T merging their recently bought WarnerMedia company with Discovery, is moving quickly to finalize their marriage after it was announced on May 17.
Burbank, CAFOXBusiness

'Warner Bros. Discovery' name, logo revealed ahead of planned AT&T spinoff

The entity formed by a planned merger of AT&T’s WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. will be known as Warner Bros. Discovery, company officials said on Tuesday. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who will lead the combined company, informed employees of the name during an event at the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank, California, according to a press release. The company’s tagline will be "the stuff that dreams are made of," a reference to the famous film "The Maltese Falcon."
Businesssirusgaming.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Possibly New Owner of WB Games

The newest press release from Discovery, Inc. has seemed to confirm that Warner Bros. Discovery is now the new owner of WB Games. The latest press release that the company shared recently has seemingly confirmed who the new owners of WB Games are. The new Warner Bros. Discovery is the company that “will bring together the strongest leadership teams, content creators, and high-quality series and film libraries in the media business, while accelerating both companies’ plans for leading direct-to-consumer streaming services for global consumers.”
Burbank, CALos Angeles Business Journal

WarnerMedia, Discovery Unveil New Company Name

WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. will become Warner Bros. Discovery when their merger closes in mid-2022. The new name was unveiled June 1 at a town hall with employees at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank. Dallas-based telecommunications conglomerate AT&T announced in May that it would spin off WarnerMedia in a...
Asiagamesindustry.biz

Nintendo to open museum in Japan

Nintendo has announced plans to open a museum dedicated to its history, in Uji, a city on the outskirts of Kyoto, Japan. The project, presented under the tentative name "Nintendo Gallery," is expected to be completed during the company's 2023 fiscal year, ending March 2024. The gallery will be established...
Lifestyleblooloop.com

LEGOLAND Sichuan will bring Lego fun to China

Merlin Entertainments has partnered with Global Zhongjun to build and operate a more than full-scale LEGOLAND Resort in Sichuan Province in Western China. This is due to open in 2023. LEGOLAND Sichuan, which will be operated by Merlin, will have two highly-themed LEGOLAND Hotels, with approximately 500 rooms, and will be the largest LEGOLAND in the world.
TV & Videosmactrast.com

HBO Max Ad-Supported $9.99 Per Month Tier Now Available

As announced earlier this month, WarnerMedia has launched its new HBO Max ad-supported $9.99 per month subscription tier. The ad-supported tier will save subscribers $5 per month off of the no-ads but $14.99 tier. HBO says there will be fewer ads than on other ad-supported services. Warner Media executives earlier...
BusinessPlayStation LifeStyle

WB Games Will Now Be Part of ‘Warner Bros. Discovery,’ a ‘Pure Play’ Content Company

Following WarnerMedia’s merger with Discovery, Discovery CEO David Zaslav has announced that WB Games will be part of “Warner Bros. Discovery,” a “pure play content company” that also houses HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery, DC, CNN, Turner Sports, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Food Network, TNT, TBS, Turner Classic Movies, Wizarding World, Adult Swim, Eurosport, Magnolia, TLC, Animal Planet, and ID.
TV & VideosIGN

HBO Max's Cheaper, Ad-Supported Plan Launches Today for $10

WarnerMedia is rolling out its cheaper, ad-supported HBO Max plan today, the company announced. It will cost $10 a month, or $99 a year for anyone who wants to sign up for the cheaper option. The company first announced the price for HBO Max with ads on May 19th during...