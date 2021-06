Anonymous, 3 hours ago“No wonder Android phone vendors just can’t bother to do better when you people are … moreAh yes, Android crammed bunch of features first and then never bothered to actually improve and polish them in last 10 years, basically in its entire existence. I also got excluded from receiving those features from past 10 years because of shitty behavior of vendors artificially blocking you from getting updates coz reasons (most of which were BUY NEW PHONE). I rather get them late and get them, with included security updates for years than bulls**t around Android and how everything is artificially done just to sell you new device. And it’s disgusting.