Four Ohio University faculty members have been chosen as the 2021-2022 Mid-American Conference (MAC) Academic Leadership Development Program (ADLP) Fellows. The chosen faculty members are: Mick Andzulis, associate professor and chair of the marketing department in the College of Business; Char Miller, associate professor of nursing in the College of Health Sciences and Professions; Dwan Robinson, associate professor and department chair of educational studies in the Patton College of Education; and Alycia Stigall, professor of geological sciences in the College of Arts and Sciences.