Nothing screams grass-roots street racing like a multi-million dollar Hollywood movie franchise and a $580k wristwatch. If you've been in a conscious state for the past two decades, you'll probably have heard of the Fast 'n Furious movie franchise. These films have romanticized and popularized the car modification and illegal street racing scene for years, and have made stars out of cars such as the Toyota Supra and Dodge Charger. These movies are adored by millions, and many brands have jumped on board in recent years to share in the limelight. One such brand is Jacob & Co. a luxury watchmaker which recently launched a $580,000 limited edition watch celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Fast & Furious franchise.