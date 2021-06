Join the Larkspur Library Book Club to discuss Louise Erdrich's novel The NIght Watchman. Based on the extraordinary life of National Book Award-winning author Louise Erdrich’s grandfather who worked as a night watchman and carried the fight against Native dispossession from rural North Dakota all the way to Washington, D.C., this powerful novel explores themes of love and death with lightness and gravity and unfolds with the elegant prose, sly humor, and depth of feeling of a master craftsman. This event was made possible by the Friends of the Larkspur Library.