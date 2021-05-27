American Manganese Sends Sample from RecycLiCo Process to International Cathode Manufacturer

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V: CRE) (US OTCQX: CRECF) (FSE: F12) ('Critical Elements' or the 'Company') is very proud to announce that it has received UL 2723 ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies. The Company has successfully completed the final stage of the certification process, which includes audit results, use of the UL ECOLOGO® mark, and registration in UL's SPOT sustainable product database. The Company is very proud of this accomplishment and intend to continue working to promote this certification and its advantages, helping to make it a key objective in the mineral exploration sector.