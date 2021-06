NEW DELHI: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that the entire population of the country will be vaccinated by the end of this year. — Speaking to reporters, Prakash Javadekar noted that the health ministry had recently given a roadmap about producing 216 crore doses by December and how 108 crore people will be vaccinated. He also dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim that it may take three years to finish the exercise, considered critical to curb the disease. Attacking the Congress leader, the Information and Broadcasting minister alleged that his choice of words like ''nautanki'' for the prime minister when Modi is working to curb Covid is part of the toolkit's script, referring to a controversial document about targeting the government.