Just like that, it’s time to celebrate one of *the most important* global holidays of the year. World Environment Day, if you haven’t had the chance to get involved in years past, is a worldwide celebration of all that our beautiful planet does for us, and offers creative solutions as to how we can best support it into the future. Here on the Sunshine Coast, we have a beautiful festival down by the water. There’s a celebration of indigenous culture, sustainability stalls and talks, delicious plant-based, earth-conscious food, and music so the community can come together as the sun sets.