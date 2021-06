Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres 5/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres meet on Wednesday at Petco Park for the series finale of a three-game set. The Rockies scored seven runs in its last three games and less than three runs in four of its last eight games. Colorado lost nine of its last 10 games when scoring three or fewer runs. The Rockies are currently in last place in the NL West Division.