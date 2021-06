Writer/Director Geoff Ryan on the set of BLOOD FROM STONE – Laughlin, Nevada, USA: This crew is one-of-a-kind. Everyone has a very distinct personality. Everyone has been an incredible joy to work with. Most are people I’ve known for a long time so that’s made it really special. It’s not just a film set, it’s like a group of great friends hanging out and we just happen to be making some really cool stuff. We don’t have a lot of people in dedicated roles. No one dedicated to doing script, no one dedicated to doing continuity. I love the vibe all the cast and crew seem to have like a really good symbiosis together. I feel like there’s a lot of teamwork involved. I feel like everybody’s helping everybody else so it makes the whole process of shooting kind of effortless and easy to go through…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).