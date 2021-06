The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. If you’ve ever thought that incidence of mycotoxin contamination seemed to be on the rise, you’re correct. While recent weather patterns in the U.S. have set a stage conducive to mycotoxins, farmers also have more testing methods at their disposal than ever before — and increased testing means more recorded contamination and heightened awareness.