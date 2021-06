Overwatch 2 is now in development with new game modes and changes coming soon. The recent announcement of Overwatch 2 and gameplay has shown fans a lot of changes are coming with one focus being tank heroes. The combat team system will be changing its player vs player from a team of six to a team of five, allowing certain roles on the team. Each team will have two damage, two support heroes, and one tank hero. This means a lot of changes and characteristics are coming to our favorite tank heroes.