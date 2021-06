Jurgen Klopp has claimed Mohamed Salah is "under-appreciated" and compared the Liverpool star's development to that of Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski. The Egyptian took his goal tally for the season to 30 after scoring a brace in the 4-2 win over Manchester United on Thursday night. He has scored 21 goals in the Premier League so far and is in line to pick up his third Golden Boot award in four years.