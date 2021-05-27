Cancel
Energy Industry

Oil Giants Face Pressure to Act on Climate Change

Voice of America
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the world’s biggest oil companies are under pressure to take more action to address climate change. ExxonMobil shareholders Wednesday elected at least two members proposed by hedge fund Engine No. 1 to serve on the company’s 12-member board of directors. The fund said in a statement earlier this...

www.voanews.com
