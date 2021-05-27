Renovations underway at Pearl City High School’s Baseball, Softball Fields
I had an opportunity today to shoot photos of renovations currently underway for both the baseball and softball fields at Pearl City High School. Renovation construction is in its second week and moving quickly. When completed in March of 2022, the Chargers baseball and Lady Chargers softball facilities will feature synthetic playing services, brand new dugouts, bleachers, batting cages, scoreboard, and restroom facilities.