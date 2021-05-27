Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Mathematician figures out how Ross could have got sofa upstairs in iconic Friends pivot scene

By Ellie Abraham
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msu2M_0aD15RWd00
(Netflix/Warner Bros. Television)

It’s one of the most iconic moments in the TV series Friends – and now a mathematician has revealed that, in fact, Ross could have got the sofa up the stairs in the famous “PIVOT” scene.

In the episode from season 5, The One with the Cop, Ross has just purchased a new sofa. Rather than pay an extortionate delivery fee, he opts to move the couch himself, with the help of Rachel and Chandler.

But the trio struggle to manoeuver the sofa up the stairs, despite Ross having made a sketch and shouting “pivot” repeatedly.

Eventually, we see that the couch got cut in half, but a mathematician has worked out that it would have been possible to get it up the stairs.

By analysing the scene in detail and using estimated dimensions of both the sofa and the staircase, data science consultant Caroline Zunckel PhD has revealed an equation and methodology that they believe would have worked.

Working with flatshare website SpareRoom, they have have produced an infographic that includes both the equation and a visual demonstration of the angles needed to move the furniture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MgL3M_0aD15RWd00
(SpareRoom)

It reveals that, by tilting and pivoting, the couch would have made it up the stairs (they ran more than 10,000 simulations based on different measurements to test this).

By measuring the sofa and the stairs, Ross would have been able to use this equation to figure out the minimum angle of tilt he’d need to achieve to get it around the 90-degree corner: Angle of vertical tilt (T) =44.15064 -11.94274xWS (Width of the Stairwell) + 8.69119xWC (Width of the Couch) + 3.65961xLC (Length of the Couch).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eU0ZW_0aD15RWd00
(SpareRoom)

Easy right?

Zunckel said: “By applying Pythagoras’ theorem to the estimated measurements of Ross’s sofa in a vertical position and dimensions of the stairwell, I was able to establish that it would have been possible for Ross to get the sofa up the stairwell and into the flat without resorting to the extreme measure of chopping it in half.

“It’s quite simple really,”

SpareRoom’s Matt Hutchinson added: “Although the research contains some headache-inducing maths, the solution for Ross is pretty simple: ‘pivot’ and ‘tilt’.”

Indy100

Indy100

26K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pythagoras
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sofa#Mathematician#Friends#Angle#Moments#Dimensions#Vertical Tilt#Width#Length
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

Friends Blooper From 'Pivot' Scene Is Even More Iconic Than The Real Thing

Any true Friends fan will know that one of the most hilarious moments of the whole series is indisputably the 'pivot' scene. You know, that moment in season 5 episode, "The One with the Cop", where Ross Geller can be seen screaming 'PIVOT' at Rachel Green and Chandler Bing again and again, as they attempt to move a much-too-large and much-too-heavy sofa up a very small New York flight of stairs, and into his new apartment?
TV SeriesThe Tab

Ok so just how well would you do on THAT iconic Friends quiz?

One of the biggest parts of the Friends reunion was when the whole cast recreated the iconic quiz from The One With The Embryos, but just how well do you remember the quiz?. The special episode saw the six main Friends cast members recreate the scene in which Joey and Chandler compete against Monica and Rachel to see who gets the apartment.
TV SeriesRolling Stone

‘Friends’: The Top 10 Ross Moments

There is no Friends character more divisive than Ross. Even nearly three decades after the show first aired, the neurotic paleontologist is still the source of endless debate, the subject of listicles and think pieces that beg the question: Is Ross Geller the greatest or worst character on Friends?. On...
Atlanta, GAtheatlanta100.com

Pivot summer plans! The Friends Experience is Atlanta-bound

As Janice says … “Oh. My. Gawd!” After successful runs in New York and Chicago, the wildly popular FRIENDS Experience originally created for the show’s 25th anniversary, is heading to Atlanta. From July 15 through Sept. 6, fans can celebrate their favorite FRIENDS characters and revisit some of the series’ most iconic moments with this two-story enhanced experience.
Musicseattlepi.com

How the Rembrandts' 'Friends' Song Became the Most Iconic TV Theme of the '90s and Beyond

No one told them the song was gonna blow up this way. The Rembrandts were putting finishing touches on their third album, “L.P.,” when a sidestep into television drastically altered their course in 1994. Now, 26 years since “I’ll Be There for You” debuted on “Friends,” band member Phil Solem is reflecting on the ups and downs caused by the track, how a few beers led to its iconic claps and witnessing Brad Pitt enjoy a performance of the hit more than the cast.
Video GamesCollider

'My Friend Peppa Pig' Video Game Trailer Shows You How to Become Friends With the Animated Icon

Join the fun with Peppa Pig in her newest, exciting adventure as Outright Games, in partnership with Hasbro, have today announced the brand-new adventure video game My Friend Peppa Pig. Based on the #1 globally streamed preschool kids TV show from eOne, Hasbro’s global entertainment studio, the new Peppa Pig game will launch this Autumn on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. But right now, you can get a look at the new launch trailer released today!
Video GamesComicBook

Battlefield 6 Theory May Have Figured Out When the Reveal Trailer Is Coming

A new Battlefield 6 theory may have just figured out when EA and DICE are dropping the long-awaited reveal trailer. Back in April, rumors, reports, and leaks suggested the Battlefield 6 trailer would drop in May, and this may have been the plan at one point, but it's not happening. Since this initial speculation, EA and DICE have confirmed the Battlefield 6 reveal trailer won't drop until next month, June. That said, the pair haven't specified when exactly in June the trailer will drop. Amidst this silence, screenshots, audio, and footage of the supposed trailer have been flooding the Internet, and now a new theory may have just cracked the code on when the trailer is actually dropping.
LifestyleMac Observer

PIVOT! PopSockets Selling Friends Reunion PopGrips

The Friends Reunion is finally here (available via HBO in the U.S, Sky/NOW in the UK). To celebrate, PopSockets has a range of PopGrips inspired by the show. The range from PopSockets includes PopGrips emblazoned with famous moments and catchphrases from the show – including ‘”pivot!” and “hug and roll.” There is also one with the Central Perk logo and another with lobsters on. Obviously. The costs between US$15 and US$20. Shipping is free on all domestic orders over US$25.
Worldkexp.org

How New Zealand’s Music Scene Got Stronger During COVID-19

New Zealand has been relatively free of COVID-19 since June 2020. It’s a rare spot in the world where live music thrived this past year. Ayisha Jaffer reports on how New Zealand focused on it’s local music scene in a way they never have before, and sees music as a key pillar to recovery once the global pandemic is over.
Interior Designwcregisteronline.com

How to make your sofa WFH-friendly

Contrary to popular opinion, we totally disagree with the notion that you should avoid using your sofa when working from home. In fact, we have a few golden tips on turning your sofa into the ultimate workstation!. Get a lap-desk. If you work on a laptop and like sitting on...