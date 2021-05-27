Cancel
Charleston, WV

Concert to mark West Virginia’s annual Vandalia Gathering

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is holding a condensed version of its annual Vandalia Gathering this weekend in Charleston.

A two-hour free outdoor concert will be held Saturday at the state Culture Center, the Department of Arts, Culture and History said in a news release. Available seating will be limited and concertgoers are being encouraged to bring their own chairs. The concert will be broadcast online.

It also will include the presentation of the 2020 and 2021 Vandalia Awards, the state’s highest folk-life honor. Last year’s festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival is typically a three-day celebration of traditional arts, crafts, music, dance and food during Memorial Day weekend. No food or vendors will be on the grounds this year. The concert will follow pandemic health guidelines. Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a face covering or observe social distancing.

