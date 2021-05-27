Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Management#Equity Shares#Nasdaq Inc#Financial Shares#Investment Management#Whittier Trust Co#Bbva Usa Bancshares Inc#Cfo#Zacks Investment Research#Wedbush#Goldman Sachs Group#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Nasdaq Cake#17 83#Peg#North Italia#Marketbeat Com#Cheesecake Factory Daily#Cake Shares#Company Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 51.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Royce & Associates LP Takes $6.92 Million Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 815,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.25% of Daseke as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fifth Third Bancorp Has $78,000 Stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vroom were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 582,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Antero Midstream worth $21,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,934 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jennison Associates LLC Has $244.21 Million Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,882,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Chewy worth $244,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Laurel Krueger Sells 6,762 Shares of Stock

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Element Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 271,041 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 271,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,000. Farfetch makes up about 3.3% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $1.08 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Alaska Air Group comprises about 0.9% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.