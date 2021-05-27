The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.