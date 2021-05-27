Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 2.3% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.