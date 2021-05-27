Cancel
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,407 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
