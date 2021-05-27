Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company
GH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a "buy" rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $164.33.