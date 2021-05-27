Michael Lefenfeld Acquires 600 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $155,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.