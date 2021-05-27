Michael Lefenfeld Acquires 600 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock
Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Director Michael Lefenfeld bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $10,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,722.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.www.modernreaders.com