Michael Lefenfeld Acquires 600 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Director Michael Lefenfeld bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $10,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,722.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imnm#Nasdaq Inc#Zacks Investment Research#Stock Funds#Market Research#Trust Company#Imnm#Immunome Inc#Sec#Strs Ohio#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Northern Trust Corp#Imm Onc 01#Imm Bcp 01#News Ratings#Immunome Daily Enter#Marketbeat Com#Immunome Stock#Antibody Therapeutics#Hedge Funds
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$465.37 Million in Sales Expected for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to report sales of $465.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $466.00 million and the lowest is $465.00 million. At Home Group reported sales of $189.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 145.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 59.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,885 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 117.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 62,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $155,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,934 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Laurel Krueger Sells 6,762 Shares of Stock

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Marcus Boehm Buys 5,000 Shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director Marcus Boehm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $18,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,929 shares in the company, valued at $364,058.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.10% of Littelfuse worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “. Several other equities analysts...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post $17.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.55 billion to $18.02 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $19.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 46.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,870 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CFO Sells 3,850 Shares of Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,163 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Trading 3.5% Higher

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.13. 78,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,595,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Mid-day Internet Retail Stock Winners: Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT), iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW), Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC)

Following are the primary internet retail stock gainers Sector by mid-day session on Wednesday. Keep these stocks on your radar this week. Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) the stock soared by 5.37% to open at $7.76. The stock ended the session higher by 11.35% last week. Investors are responding to the news that came out today that Oded Shein, the Chief Financial Officer of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT), recently shelled out US$70k to buy stock, at US$7.00 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign. The stock made a high and low of $ 7.47 – $7.79, respectively.