May 30—India recorded 1,65,553 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, the lowest daily increase in 46 days. Data released by the union health ministry shows the number of recoveries continued to outnumber the number of daily cases for the seventeenth consecutive day, after a total of 2,76,309 people recovered from the disease. According to the union health ministry the country is witnessing a downswing of the second wave of Covid-19 and they believe it will be sustained even when restrictions are significantly relaxed all over.