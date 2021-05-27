Cancel
e.l.f. Beauty’s (ELF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

By Suzanne Cooper
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.89.

