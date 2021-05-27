Black people are in a mental health crisis. Their therapists are busier than ever.
The last year has been one marked by collective trauma. Covid-19 brought on a wave of loss, anxiety, stress, fear, economic instability and isolation across the country, creating, within the pandemic, a mental health crisis. Images of Black people shot and killed by police, mass protests, the shock of the Capitol riot and the opening up of the deep, systemic wounds of racism have brought on another level of trauma.www.nbcnews.com