Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,424 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
