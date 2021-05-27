Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,424 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 117.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 62,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.