Robert J. Dzielak Sells 65,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.