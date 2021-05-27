Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 28.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyrusone Inc#Asset Management#Cone#Nasdaq Inc#Investment Management#Zacks Investment Research#Equity Investment#Cyrusone Inc#Grows Holdings#Associated Banc Corp Now#Truist Financial Corp Now#Nasdaq Cone#The Thomson Reuters#Wolfe Research#Holdings Channel Com#First Trust Advisors Lp#Marketbeat Com#Sec#Thomson Reuters#Cyrusone Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $1.08 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Alaska Air Group comprises about 0.9% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,934 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 43.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Sells 310,669 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,997,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $743,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,639,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,222 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.21% of W. R. Berkley worth $726,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 490 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.32% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Laurel Krueger Sells 6,762 Shares of Stock

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jennison Associates LLC Has $442.69 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $442,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 132.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Align Technology worth $92,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Decreased by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 51.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.