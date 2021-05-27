Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.