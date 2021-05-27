Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 28.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com