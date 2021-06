Jeff Lemire's comic Sweet Tooth will recall that the series is set entirely after a virus has reduced society to rubble and factions, but with the Netflix TV series they're able to expand the scope of the story and show just how that happened. In any other year this might not seem like a potential deal breaker, but with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging around the world and the previous year of lockdown restrictions, the opening five minutes of the new series might be too much for some. We spoke with the creators and executive producers of Netflix's Sweet Tooth about this very thing during a recent press junket, and yes, they're worried you might not keep watching because it's so real.