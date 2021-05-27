Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ishares Gnma Bond Etf#Financial Services#Equity Securities#Equity Funds#Stock Funds#Stock Investors#Nasdaq Inc#Prosperity Planning Inc#Beta Wealth Group Inc#News Ratings#Marketbeat Com#Company#Hedge Funds#Stockholders#Wealth#Disclosure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cedar Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nottingham Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $6.36 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Cut by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned about 0.15% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stock Position Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,316 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Davis R M Inc. Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.81% of Service Co. International worth $756,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jennison Associates LLC Has $244.21 Million Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,882,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Chewy worth $244,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Purchases 3,551,841 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.19% of Voya Financial worth $708,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 495,506 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $80,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.15% of Lakeland Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.10% of Littelfuse worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.