Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,513 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.