Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.