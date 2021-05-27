Cancel
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 26,529 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

By Anthony Bellafiore
Cover picture for the articleCommonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

