Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 26,529 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.81% of Service Co. International worth $756,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.