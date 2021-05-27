Cancel
Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

By Suzanne Cooper
 6 days ago

CSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diversified Trust Co Sells 5,450 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 43.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,433 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,376 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $406,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,828 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Several other institutional investors have also bought...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,934 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 490 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.32% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jennison Associates LLC Has $442.69 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $442,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Buys 47,416 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,416 shares during the period. Revolve Group makes up 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Element Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 271,041 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 271,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,000. Farfetch makes up about 3.3% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Laurel Krueger Sells 6,762 Shares of Stock

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 28,101 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000. Several other hedge funds and other...
Businessmodernreaders.com

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Receives Buy Rating from Baader Bank

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 46.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,870 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “. Several other equities analysts...