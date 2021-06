Following are the primary internet retail stock gainers Sector by mid-day session on Wednesday. Keep these stocks on your radar this week. Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) the stock soared by 5.37% to open at $7.76. The stock ended the session higher by 11.35% last week. Investors are responding to the news that came out today that Oded Shein, the Chief Financial Officer of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT), recently shelled out US$70k to buy stock, at US$7.00 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign. The stock made a high and low of $ 7.47 – $7.79, respectively.