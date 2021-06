PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell today announced that any candidate 16 and older has until midnight on Monday, June 7 to register interest in working as a lifeguard at a City pool this summer. The department urges anyone who can swim to consider signing up for free training and certification through Parks & Rec to earn $15.25 an hour as a first year lifeguard working at a City pool.