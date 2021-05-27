Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Iran's Khamenei backs hardliner versus hardliner presidential vote

By Parisa Hafezi
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YoN0Q_0aD13ZW100

DUBAI (Reuters) -Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday endorsed the rejection of heavyweight moderate and conservative candidates for Iran’s June presidential election, in which two leading hardliners fiercely loyal to him will stand against each other.

The Guardian Council, a hardline vetting body that approves candidates, has qualified just seven of the 590 candidates for the June 18 election, including hardline judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi and former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili.

“The honorable Guardian Council, in accordance with its duty, did what it had to do and what it deemed necessary to do and identified the candidates,” Khamenei said, according to state television.

With the removal of prominent moderate and conservative figures, voters will have a choice only between hardliners and little-known conservatives in the election, in which many Iranians have already said they will not vote amid rising anger over economic hardship and curbs on personal freedoms.

Several Iranian clerics and politicians, including the grandson of the Islamic Republic’s late founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, have criticised the disqualifications on social media.

But Khamenei’s comments appeared to kill off any hopes for reinstatement of candidates. In the 2005 presidential election, he ordered the Guardian Council to reinstate two candidates.

Those disqualified from running next month included Ali Larijani, a prominent moderate conservative who is a former parliament speaker and chief nuclear negotiator, and reformist First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri, an ally of outgoing President Hassan Rouhani.

Other candidates cleared for the June 18 vote are Mohsen Rezaee, former top commander of the Revolutionary Guards; Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi, a hardline lawmaker; Abdolnasser Hemmati, the pragmatist chief of Iran’s Central Bank; Mohsen Mehralizadeh, a former provincial governor; and Alireza Zakani, a hardline former lawmaker.

Although the election will have scant impact on Iran’s foreign or nuclear policies, in which Khamenei already has the final say, a hardline president could strengthen the clerical supreme leader’s hand at home.

Khamenei controls the judiciary, the security forces, public broadcasters and foundations that own much of the economy.

LOW TURNOUT LOOMS

If Raisi wins the election, it could increase the mid-ranking Shi’ite cleric’s chances of eventually succeeding Khamenei, who himself served two terms as president before becoming supreme leader upon Khomeini’s 1989 death.

Rights groups have criticised Raisi, who lost to Rouhani in the 2017 election, for his role as a judge in the executions of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.

Another leading hardline candidate is Jalili, who lost his right leg in the 1980s when fighting for the elite Revolutionary Guards in the Iran-Iraq war.

A former deputy foreign minister, Jalili was appointed by Khamenei in 2013 to the Expediency Council, which is tasked with resolving conflicts between parliament and the Guardian Council.

The restricted election race may further dim the clerical establishment’s hopes of a high turnout. Official opinion polls, including one conducted in May by Iran’s state-run television, suggest turnout in the vote could be as low as 30%, significantly lower than in past elections.

Some prominent pro-reform politicians in Iran and activists abroad have called for a boycott of the election and the hashtag #NoToIslamicRepublic has been widely tweeted by Iranians inside and outside the country in the past weeks.

Khamenei called on Iranians to vote in the election.

“Dear nation of Iran, do not pay attention to those who promote (the idea) that voting is useless...The outcome of the election lasts for years...Participate in the elections.”

The election comes at a time when Iran and six powers are involved in talks to revive their 2015 nuclear deal, which former U.S. President Donald Trump exited three years ago and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

Raisi has backed the negotiations, saying his government’s priority would be the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
160K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Khamenei
Person
Hassan Rouhani
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Opinion Polls#Ruhollah Khomeini#The Guardian Council#Iranians#The Revolutionary Guards#Central Bank#Shi Ite#The Expediency Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Place
Dubai
News Break
Middle East
Related
Presidential Electionmix929.com

Iran urges voters to take part in Friday’s presidential election

(Reuters) – Iran’s president appealed to voters to set aside their grievances and take part in a presidential election on Friday that record numbers of people are expected to boycott due to economic hardship and frustration with hardline rule. Hardline judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi and moderate former Central Bank governor...
Presidential Electionwcn247.com

A look at the candidates in Iran's presidential election

Iranians will vote Friday on who should be the country’s next president amid tensions with the West over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. While the race is wide open due to President Hassan Rouhani being term limited from running again, authorities barred his allies and reformists from entering the race. That has analysts believing hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi is the clear front-runner. The only competitor who represents a stand-in for Rouhani’s administration, the former Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati, has argued others in the race serve as proxies for Raisi and allow the cleric to avoid criticizing him directly.
Middle Eastsdjewishworld.com

Close Khamenei loyalist sanctioned by U.S. set to win Iran vote

By Parisa Hafezi DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranians vote on Friday in a race likely to hand the presidency to a judge sanctioned by Washington for alleged involvement in executions of political prisoners, a result that would cheer the clerical leadership but stir Western human rights concerns. Hardliner Ebrahim Raisi, an ally and protege of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is favourite to succeed the pragmatist incumbent Hassan Rouhani, forbidden under the constitution from serving a third four-year term. Raisi says that while the Islamic Republic needs no help from foreigners, he does back talk…
Presidential Electiondebka.com

Presidential frontrunner Ebrahim Rais would bolster Iran’s anti-West hard line

Iran’s presidential election on Friday. June18, has raised more alarm signals in the West and Israel because the ultra-radical, anti-West Ebrahim Rais, 60, is practically assured of winning after his path was smoothed by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This successor of the diplomatically accessible Hassan Rouhani promises would be a far tougher nuclear negotiator than heretofore, as well as an instigator of greater repression at home.
Presidential Electionoverpassesforamerica.com

Many Expected to Shun Iran Vote Seen as Presidential Race of One

As folks waved Iranian flags and blue flags adorned with Mr. Suleimani’s face, a speaker informed the viewers that Mr. Raisi would eradicate all inequality in Iran and eradicate “the slightest speck of corruption.”. Two ladies in attendance mentioned they revered Mr. Raisi’s {qualifications} as a judiciary head who had...
Middle Eastwtaq.com

Iran election set to hand presidency to hardline judge

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranians choose a president on Friday in a contest likely to be won by a judge fiercely loyal to the religious establishment, although large numbers of people are expected to ignore the vote due to discontent with economic hardship and hardline rule. With uncertainty surrounding Iran’s efforts...
POTUSNPR

4 Things To Know About Iran's Election On Friday

Iran is holding a presidential election on Friday. A hard-liner close to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is widely predicted to win, with an exceptionally low voter turnout. The vote comes at a crossroads for the country of about 85 million people. World powers are trying to revive the Iran nuclear deal by bringing Iran and the United States back into compliance. Progress there could reinstate limits on Iran's nuclear program while giving the country access to global markets that its economy needs.
Public Healthgranthshala.com

How COVID shaped preparations for Iran’s presidential elections

The coronavirus would not be the main reason behind the expected low turnout, but it did have a major impact on the lead-up to the elections. Tehran, Iran – Presidential elections are due in Iran on Friday as the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic continues in the country. Iran,...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Factbox: Judge, Banker, Negotiator Among Candidates for Iran's Presidency

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranians have a choice between five mostly hardline candidates in a president election on Friday, a contest likely to reinforce the authority of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country's strongly anti-Western Supreme Leader. Clerical officials who vetted the candidates rejected several prominent moderates and conservatives, initially resulting in...
Middle Eastworldpoliticsreview.com

Iran’s Engineered Election Leaves Reformists With No Good Options

Iranians will go to the polls this Friday to choose the successor to centrist President Hassan Rouhani, who is winding down his second four-year term and cannot run for reelection. The polls will take place in an atmosphere of widespread public apathy, as voters choose from a list of presidential candidates that has been heavily vetted beforehand. Of the seven contenders approved last month by the Guardian Council—an oversight body of 12 clerics who are closely aligned with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—five are regarded as hard-liners, while the other two are uncharismatic moderates with relatively low profiles. Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-line jurist, is widely seen as the front-runner.
Advocacystopfundamentalism.com

Iran Election 2021: Regime Grows Frightful Imminent Boycott Movement

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that as the Iranian regime’s rigged elections approach, the state-run media and officials warn of low voter participation. The three “presidential debates” have only served to exacerbate the sentiment of outrage for all the regime’s factions.
Presidential Electionnewsatw.com

Iran's presidential election: Four claims fact-checked

TV debate topics included censorship, Iran’s economic performance and political prisoners. Amazon Auto Links: No products found. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Middle Eastthewestonforum.com

International repercussions of Raisi’s victory in Iranian elections | Asia | DW

Iranians do not know conservative presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi. He was jointly responsible for many of the atrocities that followed the Islamic Revolution four decades ago, including the mass executions of political prisoners during the 1980s. Raisi has been Iran’s chief justice since 2019. Now he can emerge victorious in Friday’s presidential election.