"It's time for a wardrobe basic and a shirt you'll want to sew time and time again. Out with the ball gowns, and in with the real clothes for real women! This is one where you can sew what you actually wear everyday. The instructions for this t-shirt include instructions on picking stitches and finishes for use with knit fabrics. There are no complicated darts or zippers and the wide roll neck makes it easy to get a good finish. There is a tutorial video which will take you through everything."