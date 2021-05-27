Flood Advisory issued for Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Riley; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Riley County in northeastern Kansas Northeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas Southeastern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1010 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located over St. George, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Wamego around 1020 PM CDT. Belvue around 1030 PM CDT. St. Marys around 1035 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN