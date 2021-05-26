Whole Foods Is Planning to Open Over 40 New Locations Nationwide

Amazon may be opening up new branded grocery stores, but Whole Foods keeps growing, too. Since being bought out by Amazon in 2017, Whole Foods has dedicated much of its focus to fitting into its new owner's ethos: increasing options like delivery and online ordering. Meanwhile, counterintuitively enough, Amazon has put much of its focus on getting into the brick-and-mortar business, opening new Amazon-branded grocery stores. However, Whole Foods isn't done growing either: The brand recently announced plans to open over 40 new stores —a significant increase on top of the 500-plus they already have.