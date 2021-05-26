newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Whole Foods Is Planning to Open Over 40 New Locations Nationwide

By Mike Pomranz
Posted by 
Real Simple
Real Simple
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon may be opening up new branded grocery stores, but Whole Foods keeps growing, too. Since being bought out by Amazon in 2017, Whole Foods has dedicated much of its focus to fitting into its new owner's ethos: increasing options like delivery and online ordering. Meanwhile, counterintuitively enough, Amazon has put much of its focus on getting into the brick-and-mortar business, opening new Amazon-branded grocery stores. However, Whole Foods isn't done growing either: The brand recently announced plans to open over 40 new stores —a significant increase on top of the 500-plus they already have.

www.realsimple.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Real Simple

Real Simple

8K+
Followers
290
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative, practical & inspiring solutions to make life easier.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Online Stores#Grocery Stores#Chain Stores#Whole Foods Market#Grocery Dive#Whole Foods#Nationwide#Planning#Grocery Retail#Increasing Options#Customers#Company#Development#Brand#Columbia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
California StateNapa Valley Register

Napa Farmers Market: June at the Market

Fingers crossed all goes according to plan and on June 15 we can follow California State and local Napa County Public Health guidance to finally drop the mask requirement for customers at the Napa Farmers Market. After June 15, masks will be optional and highly recommended for folks that are not vaccinated.
Austin, TXPosted by
CultureMap Dallas

Whole Foods Market roots out top 5 plant-based food trends for summer

In Texas, summer’s the time for backyard barbecues. So heat up the grill and get to cooking some barbecued … banana blossoms?. According to Austin-based Whole Foods Market, banana blossoms (the flower that grows at the end of the bunch), barbecued jackfruit, and nut-based cheese will be all the rage this summer. The certified organic grocer recently released its first-ever list of plant-based trend predictions, with the top five trends serving up meat and dairy alternatives ideal for summer munching.
New York City, NYnosh.com

Milk Bar Debuts Ice Cream Pints In Grocery Stores Nationwide

NEW YORK – Milk Bar, the rule-breaking dessert company founded by award-winning chef Christina Tosi in New York City’s East Village in 2008, announces the launch of a new line of ice cream pints available at all Whole Foods locations starting June 1st. Milk Bar treats are available in bakery...
Grocery & Supermaketloopnews.com

Regulations clear: Groceries can sell prepacked, cooked food

Supermarkets are allowed to sell their Ready to Go meals, once they’re not prepared for sale by restaurants. Restrictions under the new public health regulations stipulate that restaurants are to remain closed and not prepare food for sale through other businesses. The regulations state:. (11) Restaurants shall remain closed and...
Grocery & Supermaketgoodhousekeeping.com

Is Publix Open on Memorial Day 2021? Here Are the Supermarket's Operating Hours

Publix rarely disappoints, and so we're not at all surprised that our favorite Southeastern grocer will open its doors on Memorial Day this year. You'll be able to pick up last-minute groceries, supplies, and ready-to-eat treats from Publix's deli and bakery. While many other businesses will be closed in observance of the holiday — honoring those who have paid the highest sacrifice for our nation — nearly all Publix locations are expected to operate on normal business hours in 2021.
Grocery & SupermaketApartment Therapy

Yes, You Can Use SNAP to Shop for Groceries on Amazon — Here’s How

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. For too long in the United States, a person’s socioeconomic status has determined their access to quality, healthful foods. Poorer families are more likely to live in food deserts than their wealthier counterparts. Without access to a car, carrying groceries home from neighborhood supermarkets can still be difficult. And for some who live with physical disabilities, in-person shopping isn’t an option, nor is it affordable to use a grocery delivery service.
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

An accessible bakery: Batch Cupcakery

When you have diet restrictions, quality sweets can be hard to come by. At Batch Cupcakery, however, delicious treats are offered in a variety of flavors, but the important part is that they also meet a variety of different diets. Whether you’re gluten-free, follow a paleo diet or are a...
Corvallis, ORcorvallisadvocate.com

Most Corvallis-Area Groceries Still Require Masks

CDC guidance about wearing facial coverings indoors, some businesses have begun to allow vaccinated patrons to opt-out of masks. However, the only grocery stores near Corvallis which seem to be offering this option are ones outside city limits. According to accounts from visitors and some research done by our reporters,...
Small BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Will there be Prime Day Whole Foods deals in 2021?

Amazon Prime Day isn't just a time for big discounts on the latest tech or super cheap Echo speakers. Amazon's partnership with Whole Foods means you can not only save on far more than laptops and TVs, but also use your groceries to help pay for those bigger purchases. A...
Grocery & SupermaketTelegraph

Why Amazon's supermarket shopping spree has still not paid off

Jeff Bezos’s main problem was the meat. In 2016, Amazon opened its first Go store, a till-free shop on the ground floor of its Seattle headquarters, which allowed customers to simply walk out and have their credit card automatically charged for the salads, energy bars or soft drinks they had taken off the shelves.
EconomyPosted by
Reason.com

'Hero Pay' for Grocery Workers Is Terrible for Grocery Workers

"Hero pay" laws, which require big wage increases for grocery store workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, are sweeping the West Coast. Store closures, unemployment, and lawsuits have followed in their wake. The first of these laws, passed in late January by the Long Beach, California, City Council, mandated that grocery...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

This Popular Fast Food Chain Wastes an Insane Amount of Food, Employee Says

Two national pizza chains recently changed their supply chain policies after a report exposed cruel animal treatment in their meat processing. After you read this story, you may hope another well-known chain will do some similar reflecting. A worker at the world's biggest donut destination has posted a nearly one-minute video illustrating the epic amount of waste that occurs every time a single franchise location closes. Here's how many trays they trashed.