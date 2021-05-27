Cancel
Sustainable mobility has become central for Ferrari - chairman

 6 days ago
Ferrari Roma is unveiled during its first world presentation in Rome, Italy, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Sustainable mobility has become central for Ferrari (RACE.MI) as the luxury carmaker, which is searching for a new chief executive, prepares to unveil its first all-electric model in 2025, Chairman John Elkann said on Thursday.

Elkann, the scion of Italy's Agnelli family which controls Ferrari through its investment company Exor (EXOR.MI), set the precise deadline for its first electric vehicle last month.

Elkann is Exor Chief Executive and Chairman and made the remarks on Thursday while speaking to shareholders.

His commitment puts Ferrari ahead of Lamborghini, one of its main rivals, on the road to electrification, as the Volkswagen-owned (VOWG_p.DE) supercar brand is not planning to launch a fully electric model until the second half of the decade. read more

Ferrari has been looking for a new chief executive since Louis Camilleri left in December and Elkann said last month that it was making good progress on a shortlist of very strong candidates. read more

Elkann, who is also chairman of Stellantis (STLA.MI), said an "Electrification Day" the world's fourth-largest carmaker is holding in July would be, "a fundamental chapter as Stellantis continues to build its future as a protagonist in sustainable mobility".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

