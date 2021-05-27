Special Weather Statement issued for Labette, Neosho by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Labette; Neosho The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Northeastern Labette County in southeastern Kansas Neosho County in southeastern Kansas * Until 415 AM CDT. * At 344 AM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Parsons...moving northeast at 35 mph. * Hail up to the size of dimes...and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Parsons, Oswego, Erie, Altamont, St. Paul, Galesburg, Labette, Stark, Lake Parsons and South Mound. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for southeastern Kansas.alerts.weather.gov