The 2020-21 NBA season was always going to be difficult as the league attempted to play through the pandemic without the bubble set-up that worked so well for last year’s playoffs. The NBA entered the new year coming off the shortest offseason in league history, with only 72 days separating Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals in the bubble and the start of this season. The regular season was defined by Covid-related absences and postponed games, but the real toll of the league’s condensed calendar is coming to a head in the playoffs. The result has been ugly.