Flight

A Little Piece Of Heaven

By FOCUS Newspaper
focusnewspaper.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThings are different now. Young men will stall well into their twenties before obtaining a driving permit and even more so in procuring a vehicle. There was a time not so long ago when both were a highly anticipated rite of passage. He had inherited his grandfather’s 5th generation Ford...

www.focusnewspaper.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Little Piece Of Heaven#Ford
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
