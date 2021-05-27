A Little Piece Of Heaven

In Heaven’s Design Team, we’ve already met two of God’s angels, Ueda and eager rookie Shimoda but we haven’t encountered any of the beings inhabiting the Other Place. Until now! So when Yokota ‘recently transferred from Heaven to Hell’ (Ueda used to be his boss) approaches the design team, asking for help, they feel duty bound to assist. Yokota’s team is in the middle of designing a theme park called The Land of Darkness and Fire. He asks them to come up with a mascot to greet visitors as they arrive and he’s even sketched a three-headed creature to show what he has in mind. (Very different from the vague and often confusing requests of their heavenly employer!) When the designers learn that Yokota can adjust the environment to suit the animal’s requirements, they’re all suddenly really keen to pitch ideas, so Mr Saturn divides them into two competing teams. Which team’s design wins?