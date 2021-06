By 8 p.m. CEST on Saturday night, one of Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid will be champions of La Liga -- and one won't be. And that's when they'll start to wonder, when they'll remember every shot, every miss, every chance that went untaken. Every single little thing that happened will be magnified and every moment will be the moment that mattered. They will look back and think: that was the league. And when it's as close this, they might just be right.